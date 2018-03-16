高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Bend, United States - ¥10,105,282
免费询盘

Bend, 97701 - United States

约¥10,105,282
原货币价格 $1,595,000
农场/农庄

详情

  • 41.53
    英亩

房产描述

Gorgeous 3,112 square-foot ranch style home on 41+/- irrigated acres with phenomenal Cascade Mountain views just minutes from Bend, Tumalo, Redmond and Sisters, right in the heart of Central Oregon and its many recreational amenities! Enter under the arch, down the paved, tree-lined drive as the approach to the stately setting for this beautiful home which features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, open living area design that includes the entry, great room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, formal and informal dining areas. The extensive outside patio-entertainment area is easily accessed off the living area and the master suite, perfectly situated to enjoy the outstanding Cascade Mountain views!

联系方式

经纪公司：
Fay Ranches Inc
代理经纪:
Fay Ranches Broker
800-238-8616

联系方式

经纪公司：
Fay Ranches Inc
代理经纪:
Fay Ranches Broker
800-238-8616

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_