NEW PRICE!!! The Chelsey Ranch is located in Stephens County and Eastland County, nestled off CR 187 just southwest of Brekenridge, TX 76424. This 4000 acre property, is one of the older ranches in this area and its rare for a tract of this size and history to come on the market. The Chelsey offers the landowner several options whether it be livestock, hunting and/or recreation. Access to the property is by a graded county road, CR 187 or FM 1853. Access into the ranch is provided by a private ranch road. The terrain on the Chelsey is diverse with rolling bluffs, hills as well as good bottom land around the creeks and ravines. The highest elevation is approx. 1500-1550' overlooking the rolling terrain, it would be hard to find better views than the Chelsey. Water resources are abundant with several earthen tanks throughout the ranch as well Pecan Creek, which is a primary creek, that meanders through the ranch in a north to south direction, as well as Long Run Creek, a secondary creek that runs on the northern part of the ranch. In addition the original home place located on FM 1853, has rural water availability. Abundant wildlife, whitetail deer, turkey, hog, waterfowl, exist on the Chelsey. The property is set up for a livestock operation with a quality set of pens on the south portion of the ranch, in addition some clearing has been done on the south end.