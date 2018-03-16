0 Fm 1740, Pepper Road

From beautiful grassy knolls with trees to level cultivated terrain, The Crumpler, family owned and operated for over 50 years, is a mostly level to gently rolling 848 acre property that offers mixed use recreational, farmland, ranchland in Clay and Wichita County, on FM 1740 at Pepper Road, near Wichita Falls, TX 76305. Wichita County Water Improvement irrigation canal traverses the Wichita County side of the property allowing approximately 305 acres to be irrigated as needed. A 30 ft deep water well producing 30-35 gpm is located toward the front of the property. Three nice ponds will keep water for stock and wildlife, that includes whitetail deer, turkey and hogs. A couple of seasonal creeks meander through both the eastern and western portions of the property. Scattered tree coverage affords ample shade. The property is fenced and crossed fenced into 3 pastures, perfect for grazing control. The tillable acreage is capable of producing 30+ bushels per acre of wheat.