Wheatland, MO, United States

4% ROI Crop Farm in Central Missouri!! If you're looking for a GREAT FARM in Central Missouri with a great return, you owe it to yourself to take a look at this one!Just west of Wheatland, Missouri, along State HWY 54 sits this beautiful farm.967+/- acre crop farm with 862+/- FSA Tillable acres (568 acres class II soils, and the remaining tillable acres are class III soils).The 862 acres is cash rented for $175.00 per acre through the 2018 crop year, with a total of $150,850.00 payable in the spring, making this a 4% return at the asking price!!This very productive farm lays nice with 3% and 1-5% slopes.Remainder of farm is in timber and draws, offering abundant wildlife for the deer and turkey hunters.Great Hickory County Hunting Farm with Income! For more information or to schedule a private showing of this RARE opportunity, please call Randie Landwehr at 660-223-2939.