高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Wheatland, MO, United States - ¥23,916,890
免费询盘

Wheatland, MO, United States

约¥23,916,890
原货币价格 $3,775,000
农场/农庄

详情

  • 967.0
    英亩

房产描述

4% ROI Crop Farm in Central Missouri!! If you're looking for a GREAT FARM in Central Missouri with a great return, you owe it to yourself to take a look at this one!Just west of Wheatland, Missouri, along State HWY 54 sits this beautiful farm.967+/- acre crop farm with 862+/- FSA Tillable acres (568 acres class II soils, and the remaining tillable acres are class III soils).The 862 acres is cash rented for $175.00 per acre through the 2018 crop year, with a total of $150,850.00 payable in the spring, making this a 4% return at the asking price!!This very productive farm lays nice with 3% and 1-5% slopes.Remainder of farm is in timber and draws, offering abundant wildlife for the deer and turkey hunters.Great Hickory County Hunting Farm with Income! For more information or to schedule a private showing of this RARE opportunity, please call Randie Landwehr at 660-223-2939.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties of the Heartland Land Lakes Properties Stockton, LLC
代理经纪:
Randie Landwehr
(660) 223-2939

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties of the Heartland Land Lakes Properties Stockton, LLC
代理经纪:
Randie Landwehr
(660) 223-2939

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_