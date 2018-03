Exclusive- Paris 16th - Auteuil- Quai Louis Bleriot- On the 3rd floor of a beautiful 1930s building, 2,368 sq ft apartment composed of an entrance hall, a lounge with beautiful views of the River Seine, a dining room, and a kitchen-diner. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms/shower rooms. Fourth bedroom or study with en suite shower room, with independent access via the elevator. Cellar and double parking space.Views of the River Seine with no overlook.