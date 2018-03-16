高端地产新闻
在售 - Winchester, MA, United States - ¥29,137,424
Winchester, MA, 01890 - United States

9 Grove Street

约¥29,137,424
原货币价格 $4,599,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (6 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 10000
    平方英尺

房产描述

True elegance so rarely experienced, this majestic historic home has been completely renovated and restored to its original grandeur, blending exquisite period details with luxurious modern amenities. Quality throughout with designer touches and high-end finish work, this 8bed/8bath 10,000SF+ home has been tastefully redesigned for today’s lifestyle. This home features gourmet eat-in kitchen with Sub-Zero/Wolf appliances, french doors leading to deck, living room w/ coffered ceilings & FP, mahogany library & DR. Second floor boasts high ceilings, FP Master with spa bath & walk-in closet, en-suite beds and laundry with folding area. 3rd floor great for au-pair w/ 4 beds, full bath & add’l laundry area. Lower level features media room, kitchen/wet bar, game room, wine cellar, mirrored gym equipped w/ rubber flooring and spa bath w/ steam/sauna/rain shower. All new plumbing & heating, "Smarthouse" technology, 400amp electrical, surround sound, intercom system, 3/4 car garage. A must see!

房产特征

  • 石板屋顶
  • 砖外墙
  • 临水

上市日期: 2017年11月11日

联系方式

经纪公司：
RE/MAX LEADING EDGE
代理经纪:
Kim Covino
7812493854

周边设施

