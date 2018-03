房产描述

Address is only one of 6 addresses. This 43-apartment portfolio is a PACKAGE of 6 multi-family buildings on the south side of Milwaukee. Buildings are FULLY OCCUPIED with many longer term tenants. The 6 properties vary in size from 5 units to 12 units. This is a perfect opportunity for the savvy investor, as rents are well below market. Must complete Confidentiality Agreement in MLS documents.