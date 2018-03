房产描述

Stunning Bearpath home & a private cul de sac location. Large & beautiful spaces! 500K remodel in approx 2013 by prev owner. State of the art kitchen, hearth room & informal dining area Great for family & entertaining. 4BR, 5BA Keith Waters built home. Open & flowing with luxury finishes throughout. Walls of windows & a fabulous sunroom that walks out to one of the decks. An owner's suite to really enjoy with adjacent office & laundry with his & her priv areas. A wow & a great home!!