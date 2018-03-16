Commugny, 1291 - Switzerland

Located in a residential area of Commugny, in a quiet and secluded setting, this resolutely contemporary villa is ideally located. Close to the airport and close to international schools.



Built in 2012 with high-quality materials and the latest technologies such as a heat pump and solar panels to provide hot water, it offers all the desired comforts.



The ground floor presents a large entrance hall with many built-in cupboards, an ample living room with fireplace, a large and attractive fully equipped kitchen opening onto a beautiful heated veranda, an office, and a bathroom with a pleasant patio.



The reception rooms are flooded with light thanks to the large windows providing direct access to the terrace, garden and the superb solar-heated infinity pool. The garden also includes a pleasant pool house.



The upper floor consists of a master bedroom with en suite bathroom and dressing room. There are three further bedrooms each with their own bathroom. All the bedrooms have access to a terrace.



The basement hosts a large games room, a fully equipped kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, an attractive air-conditioned wine cellar with alarm, as well as various technical and storage spaces.



A garage for two cars and 3 further parking spaces complete this property.

