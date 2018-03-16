Aix-en-provence, 13080 - France

2kms from Cours Mirabeau, this prestigious house offer advantages as campaign property: terraces, sunshine (South exposition), garden (possible to build a pool), parking, garage, while locating close to city center.The house includes:-Ground floor: master bedroom on terrace with closet and bathroom, a large living room on terrace, a laundry opened on a large exterior, a separated restroom, an independent fully equipped kitchen.1st floor: 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.Automatic gate, Videophone, Parking, Closed garage.Terraces and garden.Extension and swimming pool possible.Price: 1 060 000 € (commission included)