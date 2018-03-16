高端地产新闻
在售 - Aix-en-provence, France - ¥7,785,818
Aix-en-provence, 13080 - France

约¥7,785,818
原货币价格 €1,000,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 4
    卧室
  • 461.0
    英亩

2kms from Cours Mirabeau, this prestigious house offer advantages as campaign property: terraces, sunshine (South exposition), garden (possible to build a pool), parking, garage, while locating close to city center.The house includes:-Ground floor: master bedroom on terrace with closet and bathroom, a large living room on terrace, a laundry opened on a large exterior, a separated restroom, an independent fully equipped kitchen.1st floor: 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.Automatic gate, Videophone, Parking, Closed garage.Terraces and garden.Extension and swimming pool possible.Price: 1 060 000 € (commission included)

经纪公司：
FLAMINGO REALTY
代理经纪:
FLAMINGO REALTY

