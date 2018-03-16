9024 Harratt St

房产描述

Welcome to a private oasis right in the heart of West Hollywood. Remodeled to perfection, this charming 3bed/3bath home w/duplex in back, has it all. The duplex has beautiful french doors that open to balconies that over look the pool. Each flex-unit can be turned into 2bed/1bath or 1bed/1bath w/massive walk in closet. Each unit has its own washer/dryer & dishwasher. Amenities in main house include, wall mounted TV in the living room, In-Ceiling speakers, iPad controlled Nuvo music server, Surveillance Camera System, Alarm System, and fully pre-wired Smart Home ready for your full enjoyment. This is one of the few properties in Weho to have a massive swimmers pool, along with an outdoor shower and BBQ area. Fantastic location which is walking distance to Sunset Strip, Roxy theater, many famous restaurants as well as the new Edition hotel that will open in Spring. Whether you move into the main house & collect income on the back units or rent all three, it's truly one of a kind property