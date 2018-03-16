高端地产新闻
在售 - Toluca Lake, CA, United States - ¥15,807,322
免费询盘

Toluca Lake, Toluca Lake, CA, 91602 - United States

4619 Arcola Ave

约¥15,807,322
原货币价格 $2,495,000

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室
  • 3428
    平方英尺

房产描述

Wonderful gated Traditional Toluca Lake home designed by the architectural firm of Paul Williams. Very private and spacious park-like lot with a new pool & spa. Lots of outdoor space for play, lounging, or dining. Fantastic open flow with an outdoor patio connecting the family and living rooms. Huge dining room. Updated kitchen. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Four bedrooms upstairs including a designer master suite. Lots of system updates. Three car garage and motor court behind an electric gate. Owned solar panels. Many many upgrades.

房产特征

  • 吧台
  • 游泳池
  • 壁炉

上市日期: 2018年1月13日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Paul Figueiredo
3109684344

