4619 Arcola Ave

房产描述

Wonderful gated Traditional Toluca Lake home designed by the architectural firm of Paul Williams. Very private and spacious park-like lot with a new pool & spa. Lots of outdoor space for play, lounging, or dining. Fantastic open flow with an outdoor patio connecting the family and living rooms. Huge dining room. Updated kitchen. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Four bedrooms upstairs including a designer master suite. Lots of system updates. Three car garage and motor court behind an electric gate. Owned solar panels. Many many upgrades.