Norfolk Crescent, London, W2

房产描述

An exceptional and utterly charming mid-terraced family house situated just moments from Hyde Park.



The accommodation comprises of two reception rooms, a seperate dining room, kitchen, four bedrooms, bathroom (en-suite), three shower rooms (one en-suite), utility room, balcony, a large terrace and rear patio garden.

Conveniently located for the transport links and local amenities in the ever popular Hyde Park Estate. Moments from Paddington Station (Heathrow Express) and nearby underground stations including Marble Arch and Lancaster Gate (Central line) as well as Edgware Road (District, Circle and Hammersmith & City lines). For motorists the A40 is also easily accessible.

Mid-terraced House

4 Bedrooms

2 Reception Rooms

3 Bathrooms

Terrace

Balcony



