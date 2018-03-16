70375 Thunderbird Road

房产描述

Just Reduced $450K! Incredible home on 34-acre view lot high in Thunderbird Heights! Brick paver drive leads to a large Porte Cochere & to the entry of this warm and inviting home. The entry courtyard with fireplace leads to the double door entry. Once inside, you immediately enjoy the views across the valley! Travertine and wood flooring, crown molding, baseboards and 4 massive stone fireplaces. Gourmet kitchen with high quality appliances, a large center island wsink, granite countertops and a large walk-in pantry with 2nd frig. One bedroom is used as great office with custom built-ins & wood paneling. The master suite offers his & hers baths, very large closets with built-ins and sitting areas, etc. Outdoor living at it's finest, with travertine decking, built-in BBQ wsit down eating, mister system, pool & spa and great down valley views! The casita has a BR, LR & kitchenette. A very secure property with 2 gated entrances & landscaped to insure privacy. Don't miss this one!