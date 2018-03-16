70901 Fairway Drive

房产描述

Sited in the finest location in Tamarisk CC - gated section with zero HOA's. 4bd3ba 2 powder rooms. The views astound you for 180 degrees of golf course & expansive southern mountain vistas. The home has been totally re imagined in the finest and most exquisite taste with modern furniture chosen and placed to perfection by decorator Sam Cardella. Not one inch lacks sophistication and perfection. To drink in the views the covered patio runs the entire southern exposure of the home and is able to accommodate over 100 people to dine or sip champagne and enjoy these vistas. The brand new pool is a swimmers delight, with soft cascading water falls. New Air conditioners and a cooks kitchen with breakfast room for glorious views to enjoy breakfast. The attached casita too boasts views,comfort and privacy. Wonderful utility room, immaculate garage with finished floors. Nothing has been spared in this dream home.