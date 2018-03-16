54 Granite Ridge

房产描述

Located behind the gates of prestigious Mirada Estates and sited on the same hilltop as the world famous Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage, this incredible estate home offers dramatic down valley views, mountain views and ultimate privacy. Built in 2006 by respected developer Richard Pruter, PARR Development, offering the highest in quality construction, design & features. This home is accessed through a private courtyard with pool, spa & mountain views and offers the best in indooroutdoor living. Once inside the home, massive disappearing walls of glass reveal covered outdoor living areas in both directions with impressive down valley and mountain views. The living room features an entertainer's sunken wetbar & the gourmet kitchen includes a butlers pantry accessible to the guest suites. The luxurious master suite offers views, a fireplace, his & hers baths & closets, 2nd laundry room and exercise room. The Guest Casita is a suite with a Pullman kitchen. This home is designer perfect!