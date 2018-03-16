高端地产新闻
在售 - La Quinta, CA, United States - ¥50,051,240
The Madison, La Quinta, CA, 92253 - United States

81266 Peary Place, Lot 70

约¥50,051,240
原货币价格 $7,900,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (5 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 8890
    平方英尺 (26572.0 英亩)

房产描述

Reduced $1,000,000! Incredible desert contemporary estate, designed by Bill Hayer to offer the best in living at The Madison Club! Dramatic entry with dual water features & custom art. Inside you find a great room with full sit down bar, see through fireplace & automatic disappearing glass doors open to the outdoors. Elegant formal dining room features a glass wine room. With 2 master bedrooms & a guest room in the main house, plus a 2-bedroom, living room & 2 bath casita. This 8890 square foot home includes a theater room, a large dual office and a gym! Gourmet kitchen with large island, breakfast nook and the best appliances, opens to the outdoors. There is also a full prep kitchen. Elevated mountain views across the green and down the fairway. Outdoor living at it's best with a large infinity edge pool with swim lane, spa, outdoor cooking & dining and fire pit in a recessed seating area. There is a 4-Car garage and ample off-street parking. Designer furnished as per inventory.

上市日期: 2017年10月11日

MLS ID: 217027512

联系方式

经纪公司：
Bennion Deville Homes
代理经纪:
Bruce Blomgren
760-779-1653

