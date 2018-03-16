81266 Peary Place, Lot 70

房产描述

Reduced $1,000,000! Incredible desert contemporary estate, designed by Bill Hayer to offer the best in living at The Madison Club! Dramatic entry with dual water features & custom art. Inside you find a great room with full sit down bar, see through fireplace & automatic disappearing glass doors open to the outdoors. Elegant formal dining room features a glass wine room. With 2 master bedrooms & a guest room in the main house, plus a 2-bedroom, living room & 2 bath casita. This 8890 square foot home includes a theater room, a large dual office and a gym! Gourmet kitchen with large island, breakfast nook and the best appliances, opens to the outdoors. There is also a full prep kitchen. Elevated mountain views across the green and down the fairway. Outdoor living at it's best with a large infinity edge pool with swim lane, spa, outdoor cooking & dining and fire pit in a recessed seating area. There is a 4-Car garage and ample off-street parking. Designer furnished as per inventory.