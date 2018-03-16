4635 Via Cayente

房产描述

Contemporary Masterpiece by Michael Carmichael This classic and unique contemporary masterpiece was designed by the creative architect, Michael Carmichael in 1975. The light filled home, with its tall floor to ceiling windows and doors, offers views into an oak forest that surrounds the private and serene property on approximately 2.3 acres. The artistic use of rich wood details and quality stone & concrete finishes creates a warm and inviting living space. There is ample indoor/outdoor living and entertaining options with this one of a kind three bedroom, two and a half bath home. Three fireplaces accent the living room, family room and 2nd bedroom. The kitchen overlooks the living room, making entertaining friends and family a breeze. You will never feel left out of any conversation with the openness of the floorplan. The family room could also be a wonderful formal dining room should one desire. The master bedroom wing overlooks the grounds and offers space for a lovely sitting area. A separate bedroom wing (over the garage) includes two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Situated on over 2 acres of land, the new owners have many possibilities for what can be done. For the horse lovers, take advantage of the usable corral space and easy access to the miles of equestrian trails. For the artist, take in the quiet beauty of nature and let your imagination go. The home is hidden deep in Hope Ranch, yet this property has the added bonus of a private gated entry off of Puente, allowing for easy access from Goleta. Enjoy your days at the privately accessed Hope Ranch Beach or invite friends for a game of tennis on the shared courts in the Ranch. It has been said that Carmichael designed his buildings to embrace their surroundings in nature. When you look at this home you will see that it becomes one with the land - the stone of the hillside and creek that runs through, and the majestic trees that grace the landscape are evident throughout this artistic residence.