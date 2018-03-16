高端地产新闻
在售 - Ocala, FL, United States - ¥47,865,458
免费询盘

Ocala, FL, 34482 - United States

8482 Nw 31st Lane Road

约¥47,865,458
原货币价格 $7,555,000
新盘

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 12500
    平方英尺

房产描述

New construction, never been lived in marvelous mansion. As you walk in the breath taking entrance, you are flanked by the circular staircases leading to the second floor. The view overlooks the living room and looks out over the pool. The room boast of a floor to ceiling cast stone fireplace. Luxury and elegance abound in this estate. Marble flooring and hand scraped wood floors. Classic wood study, amazing chilled wine cellar, butlers pantry, elegent dining room, large kitchen with appliances and extras you expect from a home this grand. The first floor has a beautiful owners suite, but the large master suite on the second floor has the finest finishes and amenities to fully enjoy your surroundings. The home has an elevator. The 3rd floor has an entertainment center with plenty of seats.

上市日期: 2017年11月10日

MLS ID: 525899

联系方式

分部：
Royal Shell
代理经纪:
Jeff Magoteaux
(614)578-3278

