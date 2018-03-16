8482 Nw 31st Lane Road

房产描述

New construction, never been lived in marvelous mansion. As you walk in the breath taking entrance, you are flanked by the circular staircases leading to the second floor. The view overlooks the living room and looks out over the pool. The room boast of a floor to ceiling cast stone fireplace. Luxury and elegance abound in this estate. Marble flooring and hand scraped wood floors. Classic wood study, amazing chilled wine cellar, butlers pantry, elegent dining room, large kitchen with appliances and extras you expect from a home this grand. The first floor has a beautiful owners suite, but the large master suite on the second floor has the finest finishes and amenities to fully enjoy your surroundings. The home has an elevator. The 3rd floor has an entertainment center with plenty of seats.