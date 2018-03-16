6a Crestview Dr

房产描述

Stunning 2 Storey Home on 1.28 acres -$1,395,000 Magnificent new custom built 2,946 sq.ft. 2 storey home is nestled on 1.28 acres of picturesque trees offering pristine privacy. Spacious main floor welcomes you to a bright great room with floor-to-ceiling windows, gas fireplace, 12ft. ceilings & opens to gourmet kitchen w/ built-in Thermador fridge (designed to match cabinetry) & S/S appliances. Quartz counters & oversized granite island w/breakfast bar opens to dinette area w/ access to covered deck. Upper level features large open bonus room. Spacious master w/ large walk-in closet & 5pc spa like ensuite, 2 large additional bedrooms & full bath. Fully finished basement features family room/rec area w/ wet bar, private exercise room, 5pc bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms & storage. Additional features include air conditioning, 2- FA Furnaces, heated triple car garage & the opportunity to landscape the back yard into your own oasis. Enjoy Estate living at its finest just minutes from Edmonton & St. Albert.- 6A Crestview Drive, Sturgeon County - MLS # E4093034