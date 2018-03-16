104 Lewis Street

房产描述

Single Family Detached, 1850 - Southampton, NY Upstairs is the gracious master suite with fireplace where you'll enjoy a luxurious bath and walk-in closet. Three additional bedroom suites complete the upper level. Find an additional bedroom and bath in the lower level, along with an exercise room and generous recreational area with fireplace. Outdoors relax by the heated gunite pool with sundeck, explore the restaurants, shops and cultural destinations of the village, or get to beautiful ocean beaches in just a few minutes.