在售 - Southampton, NY, United States - ¥27,844,962
Southampton, NY, 11968 - United States

104 Lewis Street

约¥27,844,962
原货币价格 $4,395,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 5000
    平方英尺 (0.35 英亩)

房产描述

Single Family Detached, 1850 - Southampton, NY Upstairs is the gracious master suite with fireplace where you'll enjoy a luxurious bath and walk-in closet. Three additional bedroom suites complete the upper level. Find an additional bedroom and bath in the lower level, along with an exercise room and generous recreational area with fireplace. Outdoors relax by the heated gunite pool with sundeck, explore the restaurants, shops and cultural destinations of the village, or get to beautiful ocean beaches in just a few minutes.

上市日期: 2017年11月10日

MLS ID: 10436884

联系方式

分部：
Saunders & Associates - Bridgehampton Office
代理经纪:
Vincent Horcasitas
(631)458-4879

