高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Pismo Beach, CA, United States - ¥8,141,246
免费询盘

Pismo Beach, CA, 93449 - United States

2051 Costa Del Sol

约¥8,141,246
原货币价格 $1,285,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Rare Ocean view 4 bedroom 3 bath home with approved guest quarters. Rent one and live in the other, or it would be perfect for extended family members who want their privacy. The elevator allows for maximum access opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. You will enjoy the high-end finishes including plank hardwood and travertine floors, granite counter tops, fireplace with stone surround, quality stainless steel appliances (with refrigerators included), air conditioning, on-demand water heaters, 9 foot ceilings, crown molding, spa soaking tub plus separate shower in the master, alarm system, finished decks with glass wind breaks and many more custom features. If you have been searching for that perfect second home, or home plus income then this is the property for you! Owner will consider a turn-key sale with all of the furniture included.

上市日期: 2017年11月10日

联系方式

分部：
Gordon & Gordon Real Estate Brokerage
代理经纪:
Kirby Gordon
(805)441-4794

联系方式

分部：
Gordon & Gordon Real Estate Brokerage
代理经纪:
Kirby Gordon
(805)441-4794

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_