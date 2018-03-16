2051 Costa Del Sol

房产描述

Rare Ocean view 4 bedroom 3 bath home with approved guest quarters. Rent one and live in the other, or it would be perfect for extended family members who want their privacy. The elevator allows for maximum access opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. You will enjoy the high-end finishes including plank hardwood and travertine floors, granite counter tops, fireplace with stone surround, quality stainless steel appliances (with refrigerators included), air conditioning, on-demand water heaters, 9 foot ceilings, crown molding, spa soaking tub plus separate shower in the master, alarm system, finished decks with glass wind breaks and many more custom features. If you have been searching for that perfect second home, or home plus income then this is the property for you! Owner will consider a turn-key sale with all of the furniture included.