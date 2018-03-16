高端地产新闻
在售 - Westlake Village, CA, United States - ¥28,510,200
Westlake Village, CA, 91362 - United States

1118 Country Valley Rd.

约¥28,510,200
原货币价格 $4,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6869
    平方英尺 (2.19 英亩)

房产描述

CountryValleyEstate.com Magnificent Mediterranean Nearly 6,900 Square Feet Over 2 Acres of Land Completely Remodeled 6 Bedrooms plus 6.5 Baths Two Story Marble Entry State-of-the-Art Theater Custom Detailed Ceilings Beautiful Walnut Floors Kitchen with Carrara Marble & Granite Counters Custom Beach Entry Pebble Tech Pool Water Slide and Cascading Waterfall Outdoor Fireplace and BBQ Center Meandering Paths and Viewing Pads Explosive Views 4-Car Garage Guard Gated Country Club Estates Westlake Village | $4,500,000

上市日期: 2017年11月9日

MLS ID: 217009688

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Olson - WLV
代理经纪:
Jordan Cohen
(818)435-5220

