在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥20,970,836
Park City, UT, 84060 - United States

7700 Stein Way #336, Park City, Ut 84060

约¥20,970,836
原货币价格 $3,310,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3246
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautifully Remodeled 4-Bedroom Townhome with 5-Star Service! Silver Lake Village is considered the heart of Deer Valley Resort, with Stein Eriksen Lodge its most distinguished landmark. For more than thirty years, Stein Eriksen Lodge has set and maintained the benchmark of unparalleled luxury and uncompromising service. The 5-star services combined with the perfect location on the slopes make for a coveted and full-service mountain vacation home. Here is your chance to own a piece of the Legend. This luxurious 4-bedroom townhome has been recently remodeled with new furnishings to match. With a main level master suite and and extra, in unit washer and dryer, this floor plan offers flexibility with the two-level lockout configuration. Vaulted ceilings accompany the main level and large walkout decks capture Northern valley views of Deer Valley. Plenty of options brings comfort to guests.

上市日期: 2017年11月10日

MLS ID: 11704539

联系方式

分部：
Stein Eriksen Lodge Real Estate
代理经纪:
Kristen Barber
(435)659-6381

