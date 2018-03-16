高端地产新闻
在售 - Snowmass, CO, United States - ¥15,839,000
Snowmass, CO, 81654 - United States

6801 Capitol Creek Road

约¥15,839,000
原货币价格 $2,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2535
    平方英尺 (152.0 英亩)

房产描述

Contemporary, Farm/Ranch - Snowmass, CO Peaceful retreat comprises 152 acres in-holding located within the 2.3 million-acre White River National Forest in Old Snowmass. Acres of pristine aspen, spruce & pine woodlands, high-mountain meadows with wildflowers, 4.5-acre lake, East Sopris Creek runs through the property of this a high-mountain forest paradise. The scenic property has senior riparian water rights, solar power, and a total of 14,000 square feet of development rights fully entitled in perpetuity (7,500 square feet for residential & 6,500 square feet for agricultural structures). 3,600-square foot, 2 story barn, that doubles as a garage and storage space.The home has western views of Mount Sopris, panoramic woodland views of the Roaring Fork Valley. Offering trails right out the front door for hiking,snowshoeing,

上市日期: 2017年11月10日

MLS ID: 151532

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker Mason Morse
代理经纪:
Coldwell Banker Mason Morse
(970)963-3300

_