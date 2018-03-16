高端地产新闻
在售 - Rehoboth Beach, DE, United States - ¥16,466,224
Rehoboth Beach, DE, 19971 - United States

15 Delaware

约¥16,466,224
原货币价格 $2,599,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3000
    平方英尺 (0.11 英亩)

房产描述

Cottage,Craftsman, Single Family - Rehoboth Beach, DE Brand New property on the Ocean Block with Ocean Views and walking distance to everything in Town! This Premier 3,000 sqft home has 5 bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms with Hardwood floors throughout the home. The living area features a stone fireplace, 70in TV, lots of windows and french doors leading to the front porch which overlooks Delaware Ave. The kitchen features Thermador stainless steel appliances, a wet bar and granite counter tops. All 2nd floor bedrooms lead to the deck which has views of the Ocean and Funland. There are 3 master suites one of which is on the 1st floor. 10ft ceilings on the 1st floor and 9ft ceilings on the 2nd floor with ceiling treatments. A fenced in backyard with outdoor shower and irrigation. Out of Flood Plain.Potential for over $100,000 in rental income.

上市日期: 2017年11月10日

MLS ID: 716508

联系方式

分部：
Jack Lingo, Inc., REALTOR (Rehoboth)
代理经纪:
Jordan Geyer
(302)227-3883

