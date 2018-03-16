3316 Daybreaker Drive, Park City, Ut 84098

房产描述

Most Desirable Location in Jeremy Ranch This home has one of the most desirable locations in all of Jeremy Ranch with nice views of Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley. The home backs up to common space and its south and western exposure allows for sunshine and sunsets year round! Just 20 minutes to Salt Lake City and 15 minutes to the ski resorts there could not be a better location to enjoy the mountain lifestyle. Extensively remodeled in 2015, the home itself enjoys a thoughtful layout with wonderful family spaces including a gorgeous great-room with soaring ceilings, large windows and a beautiful native stone fireplace, spacious bedrooms, a lower level family room and nice outdoor spaces. An optional office / mother-in-law space over the garage can be used separately or could be integrated into the main house.