在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥8,166,588
Park City, UT, 84098 - United States

3316 Daybreaker Drive, Park City, Ut 84098

约¥8,166,588
原货币价格 $1,289,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 4199
    平方英尺 (0.45 英亩)

房产描述

Most Desirable Location in Jeremy Ranch This home has one of the most desirable locations in all of Jeremy Ranch with nice views of Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley. The home backs up to common space and its south and western exposure allows for sunshine and sunsets year round! Just 20 minutes to Salt Lake City and 15 minutes to the ski resorts there could not be a better location to enjoy the mountain lifestyle. Extensively remodeled in 2015, the home itself enjoys a thoughtful layout with wonderful family spaces including a gorgeous great-room with soaring ceilings, large windows and a beautiful native stone fireplace, spacious bedrooms, a lower level family room and nice outdoor spaces. An optional office / mother-in-law space over the garage can be used separately or could be integrated into the main house.

上市日期: 2017年11月9日

MLS ID: 11704484

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire-Hathaway Home Services
代理经纪:
Kurt Peterson / Bronson Calder
(435)901-8866

