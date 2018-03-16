高端地产新闻
在售 - Normandy Beach, NJ, United States - ¥13,298,424
Normandy Beach, NJ, 08739 - United States

3632 Ocean Terrace

约¥13,298,424
原货币价格 $2,099,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

NORMANDY BEACH Oceanfront Shore Colonial features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & offers upstairs and downstairs master suites & living rooms, plus ocean views throughout. The 1st floor has an open floor plan that consists of a large eat-in kitchen with granite counters & breakfast bar, dining area, living room/dining room combo with custom-built bar, plus sliders leading to a 2-tiered deck overlooking the ocean. The home sits above FEMA flood regulations & has a new roof, siding, front deck & front hurricane-proof windows. Proudly offered at $2,099,000. Call Normandy Beach Office, 732-793-5500

上市日期: 2017年11月9日

MLS ID: 21740586

分部：
Childers Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Joseph Pekarsky
(732)793-5500

