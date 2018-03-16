3632 Ocean Terrace

房产描述

NORMANDY BEACH Oceanfront Shore Colonial features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & offers upstairs and downstairs master suites & living rooms, plus ocean views throughout. The 1st floor has an open floor plan that consists of a large eat-in kitchen with granite counters & breakfast bar, dining area, living room/dining room combo with custom-built bar, plus sliders leading to a 2-tiered deck overlooking the ocean. The home sits above FEMA flood regulations & has a new roof, siding, front deck & front hurricane-proof windows. Proudly offered at $2,099,000. Call Normandy Beach Office, 732-793-5500