在售 - White Rock, Canada - ¥9,795,002
White Rock, V4B 2X5 - Canada

14439 Magdalen Avenue

约¥9,795,002
原货币价格 $1,546,026
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1564
    平方英尺

房产描述

White Rock Beach Hillside West Excellent area of Multi Million dollar new homes Panoramic Ocean view on a quiet Street lot size 6012 sqft Frontage: 79.60 feet/Depth 75.50 feet. South west facing . Mount Baker to the East. Perfect holding property that has a great tenant in place, buy now /build later.or move on in* Renovated and well maintained 2 bed/2 bath rancher. Family room could be converted to third bedroom if needed. Upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, newer roof and h/w tank. Lots of skylights, Pacific ocean views South. Coveted school catchment Bayridge Elementary and Semiahmoo Secondary with IB Program. Parks /Recreation,tennis, swimming pool, Ice rinks,curling, soccer fields, Baseball park/ Acres of Park.bike trails. Easy walk to shopping or down to the Beach , Shops, Restaurants and Pier.Transit near by

上市日期: 2017年11月9日

MLS ID: R2220627

联系方式

分部：
Hugh & McKinnon Realty
代理经纪:
Beebe Cline
(604)830-7458

周边设施

周边设施
