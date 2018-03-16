14439 Magdalen Avenue

房产描述

White Rock Beach Hillside West Excellent area of Multi Million dollar new homes Panoramic Ocean view on a quiet Street lot size 6012 sqft Frontage: 79.60 feet/Depth 75.50 feet. South west facing . Mount Baker to the East. Perfect holding property that has a great tenant in place, buy now /build later.or move on in* Renovated and well maintained 2 bed/2 bath rancher. Family room could be converted to third bedroom if needed. Upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, newer roof and h/w tank. Lots of skylights, Pacific ocean views South. Coveted school catchment Bayridge Elementary and Semiahmoo Secondary with IB Program. Parks /Recreation,tennis, swimming pool, Ice rinks,curling, soccer fields, Baseball park/ Acres of Park.bike trails. Easy walk to shopping or down to the Beach , Shops, Restaurants and Pier.Transit near by