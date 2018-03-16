高端地产新闻
在售 - Delray Beach, FL, United States - ¥13,298,424
Delray Beach, FL, 33483 - United States

1131 Seaspray Avenue

约¥13,298,424
原货币价格 $2,099,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3780
    平方英尺

Single Family Detached, Mid Century - Delray Beach, FL Best opportunity in the beach area! Bold architecture by renowned architect Samuel Ogren often considered the Father of Delray Beach architecture. Modern lines with open airy spaces make this Mid-Century Modern home a gem. Through the frosted glass doors and cozy foyer lies the expansive and open living and dining areas, stunningly illuminated through a long series of sliding glass doors that open to the pool and garden. Newly renovated, the kitchen features custom cabinetry with a built-in wine rack, a new KitchenAid gas range, a beautifully tiled countertop and backsplash, and an informal dining area. A separate family room has a tiled fireplace and opens to another room for an in-house gym, artist studio or formal dining room. The laundry room offers storage and work space.

上市日期: 2017年11月7日

MLS ID: RX-10380012

分部：
The Fite Group-Delray Beach
代理经纪:
Linda Lake
(561)702-4898

联系方式

