1131 Seaspray Avenue

房产描述

Single Family Detached, Mid Century - Delray Beach, FL Best opportunity in the beach area! Bold architecture by renowned architect Samuel Ogren often considered the Father of Delray Beach architecture. Modern lines with open airy spaces make this Mid-Century Modern home a gem. Through the frosted glass doors and cozy foyer lies the expansive and open living and dining areas, stunningly illuminated through a long series of sliding glass doors that open to the pool and garden. Newly renovated, the kitchen features custom cabinetry with a built-in wine rack, a new KitchenAid gas range, a beautifully tiled countertop and backsplash, and an informal dining area. A separate family room has a tiled fireplace and opens to another room for an in-house gym, artist studio or formal dining room. The laundry room offers storage and work space.