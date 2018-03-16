高端地产新闻
在售 - Glenbrook, NV, United States - ¥31,361,220
Glenbrook, NV, 89413 - United States

1968 Glenbrook House Road

约¥31,361,220
原货币价格 $4,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5658
    平方英尺 (0.94 英亩)

房产描述

Site/Stick Built - Glenbrook, NV Fabulous ultra custom home, centrally located in the heart of Lake Tahoe's premier gated community of Glenbrook Nevada. Built in 2008 and in like-new condition, this dramatic home features a mountain modern interior with high-end construction materials used throughout. The principle rooms have soaring high ceilings and large picture windows; framing the iconic Shakespeare Mountain, which hovers immediately overhead. Elevator access originates at the lower garage level and services the entire home. Listing Agent: Clifton Chase Email Address: clifchase@yahoo.com Broker: Chase International -Glenbrook

上市日期: 2017年10月27日

MLS ID: 170015680

联系方式

分部：
Chase International
代理经纪:
Clif Chase
(775)815-1987

