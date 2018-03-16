1968 Glenbrook House Road

房产描述

Site/Stick Built - Glenbrook, NV Fabulous ultra custom home, centrally located in the heart of Lake Tahoe's premier gated community of Glenbrook Nevada. Built in 2008 and in like-new condition, this dramatic home features a mountain modern interior with high-end construction materials used throughout. The principle rooms have soaring high ceilings and large picture windows; framing the iconic Shakespeare Mountain, which hovers immediately overhead. Elevator access originates at the lower garage level and services the entire home. Listing Agent: Clifton Chase Email Address: clifchase@yahoo.com Broker: Chase International -Glenbrook