66-78 Kaunaoa Drive

房产描述

Residential - Kamuela, HI Hapuna Beach Villa at Mauna Kea Resort ... The Big Island's ONLY estate from which you can walk barefoot to the best white sand beach in the State of Hawaii.



A thing of beauty is a joy forever. The landmarks of yesteryear have proven the wisdom of these words, just as they have created a high bar for the architect of today. In the world of design, especially where there is a contemporary soul, the margins are thin and the demand for subtle detailing rigorous. Here is a rare opportunity for an unparalleled island lifestyle a thing of beauty and a joy forever.



Sitting majestically above a velvet green lawn that leads to the beach and the waters edge, no setting on the Big Island is quite so dramatic as the Hapuna Beach Villa.



Ascending from the shoreline and lawns, the Beach Villa is an expansive four-bedroom, approximately 9,250 square foot oceanfront estate for gatherings both grand and intimate.



The villa is fashioned in two spacious stories connected by a grand circular staircase. Gathering and living spaces flow effortlessly together. All overlook the private pool and sunning terraces. There is luxury throughout, but also architecture that provides an authentic sense of place. From every vantage are dramatic vistas of ocean, mountain and neighboring islands.



The Hapuna Beach Villa is currently under major renovation, to be completed this summer. The lot line adjustment and the relocation of easements are also underway. List pricing reflects a limited time offer. The $18,950,000 price includes a discount for the lease back of the home during the construction of neighboring Hapuna Beach Residences, expected to last until summer 2019.