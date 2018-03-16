高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Kamuela, HI, United States - ¥120,344,722
免费询盘

Kamuela, HI, 96743 - United States

66-78 Kaunaoa Drive

约¥120,344,722
原货币价格 $18,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 9250
    平方英尺 (1.49 英亩)

房产描述

Residential - Kamuela, HI Hapuna Beach Villa at Mauna Kea Resort ... The Big Island's ONLY estate from which you can walk barefoot to the best white sand beach in the State of Hawaii.

A thing of beauty is a joy forever. The landmarks of yesteryear have proven the wisdom of these words, just as they have created a high bar for the architect of today. In the world of design, especially where there is a contemporary soul, the margins are thin and the demand for subtle detailing rigorous. Here is a rare opportunity for an unparalleled island lifestyle a thing of beauty and a joy forever.

Sitting majestically above a velvet green lawn that leads to the beach and the waters edge, no setting on the Big Island is quite so dramatic as the Hapuna Beach Villa.

Ascending from the shoreline and lawns, the Beach Villa is an expansive four-bedroom, approximately 9,250 square foot oceanfront estate for gatherings both grand and intimate.

The villa is fashioned in two spacious stories connected by a grand circular staircase. Gathering and living spaces flow effortlessly together. All overlook the private pool and sunning terraces. There is luxury throughout, but also architecture that provides an authentic sense of place. From every vantage are dramatic vistas of ocean, mountain and neighboring islands.

The Hapuna Beach Villa is currently under major renovation, to be completed this summer. The lot line adjustment and the relocation of easements are also underway. List pricing reflects a limited time offer. The $18,950,000 price includes a discount for the lease back of the home during the construction of neighboring Hapuna Beach Residences, expected to last until summer 2019.

上市日期: 2017年10月16日

MLS ID: 611311

联系方式

分部：
Hapuna Realty
代理经纪:
Tomoko Matsumoto, RB
(808)557-8689

联系方式

分部：
Hapuna Realty
代理经纪:
Tomoko Matsumoto, RB
(808)557-8689

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_