房产描述

Ocean Front with 2 Homes 4bd/4.5ba Total. 2,365 sq ft living space. 20,255 sq ft utility connected lot. Spectacular ocean front setting! Relax while the ocean symphony calls your name! Solar photo voltaic with net metering for energy savings. Ocean rock wall pool! Gated, private. Vacation Rental Potential. MLS 610703 | www.KonaOceanFrontHideAway.com |