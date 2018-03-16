81-6327-b Hawaii Belt Rd

房产描述

Business,Commercial,Multi-Family,Residential - Double Wall,Wood Frame This old Hawaii style residence and profitable established and very successful B&B business with lots of potential for growth or expansion. Here is an opportunity to live the Hawaiian dream and make a good living while doing so. Retire with a great income and easy life style. This licensed B&B is well known with a great occupancy rate and income in business for almost 20 years with many repeat clientele. Easy to run with very low operating costs. Run it as a B&B or use it for 2 or more large families or a care home with potentially greater income. The opportunities are endless! The Rainbow B&B was recently fully renovated and upgraded. Solar voltaic electric and agricultural water with amazingly low maintenance costs. Gas tankless water heaters in the 2 legal dwellings, agricultural zoned. The main residence has 2 bedrooms, an office and 1.5 baths, a fireplace and 2 hot tubs. There are an additional 8 bedrooms and 6 baths used as guest rooms. There is a separate workers cottage with 2 bedrooms. There are wonderful sunsets over looking the ocean and a hot tub to soak in on those starry nights! The 3 acres has lots of space with good soil for farming, gardening or livestock keeping. Many fruit trees for living off the land such as mango, avocado, banana and citrus trees. There are many macadamia nut trees along with coffee for harvesting. There are many undeveloped garden areas left. This is a perfect location on the island for it's great weather and 80 degree temperature most of the time. Quiet peaceful location on a large 3.2 secluded lot yet close to major attractions such as Kealakekua Bay, Honaunau and Keauhou Bays for the best swimming and snorkeling often with the dolphins! Close to schools, shopping, banks the hospital, Kailua-Kona and the airport.

Turnkey Business, fully furnished and very easy to take over and run! Full training for 2 weeks if needed. Sale includes property, business, all licenses, marketing material, web sites and venues.