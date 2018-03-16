77-6516 Alii Dr

房产描述

Condo, Double Wall - KAILUA-KONA, HI Resort living at its best! Rarely available this oceanfront residence is a tropical oasis of your dreams nestled in a quaint gated condominium community of only 12 Polynesian styled residences. Located only 1/4 mile from the popular White Sands Beach.



Relax and enjoy the coastal breezes and the glow of Kona sunsets on one of two lanais with spectacular ocean views. Start your morning waking up to birds chirping while taking in the fabulous view from the master bedroom. The award-winning floor plan features two large en suite bedrooms. Additionally there is a den that also functions as a third sleeping area.



The convenient open kitchen, dining room and living room that features a vaulted ceiling extents out to the lanai to create the indoor/outdoor living so enjoyed here in Hawaii.



The interior features Koa wood finishes, vaulted ceilings, large glass wall doors and much more. The beautifully manicured grounds with tropical fruit trees to wander through; the oceanfront pool and spa are for your relaxation and enjoyment.



This spacious well maintained unit is being sold turnkey furnished and is ready for you to move in and enjoy.



You can shuttle into Kailua-Kona town or the Keauhou Shopping Center where you will find restaurants, theaters, shopping and services.



This well-appointed condominium has an excellent rental history and rave reviews. Kona Onenalo is a lovely vacation rental or your home in paradise.



Make an appointment today and get ready to enjoy the oceanfront resort living in Hawaii.