在售 - Kealakekua, HI, United States - ¥9,376,688
Kealakekua, HI, 96750 - United States

81-6565 Paiai Pl

约¥9,376,688
原货币价格 $1,480,000
土地

详情

  • 1.22
    英亩

房产描述

Land - KEALAKEKUA, HI Lot 223 is a large homesite with panoramic ocean views at the end of a cul da sac on the 13th green & the 14th tee of Hokuli'a's Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. It is one of the best homesites in Phase I.

Hokuli'a is the only premier private member golf community south of Keauhou and it is now under the new developers and management, Sunchase Holdings, developers of award winning master-planned communities and the private ownership of William Pope and Rob Walton. Many improvements are currently underway. Amenities include:

- The Pavilion Restaurant offers panoramic ocean views, large outdoor bar, fire pit & tiki torches, and expansive lawns.
- Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course with ocean views from every hole
- Brand new private men's and women's lounges & locker rooms, a Pro-shop and retail store.
- Spa with private massage suites, fitness facilities with an open-air yoga studio.
- Two bocce courts, two tennis courts, and lap pool.

The owner has two club memberships.

上市日期: 2017年10月10日

MLS ID: 611098

联系方式

分部：
Hapuna Realty
代理经纪:
Tomoko Matsumoto, RB
(808)557-8689

周边设施

周边设施
