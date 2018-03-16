81-6565 Paiai Pl

房产描述

Land - KEALAKEKUA, HI Lot 223 is a large homesite with panoramic ocean views at the end of a cul da sac on the 13th green & the 14th tee of Hokuli'a's Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. It is one of the best homesites in Phase I.



Hokuli'a is the only premier private member golf community south of Keauhou and it is now under the new developers and management, Sunchase Holdings, developers of award winning master-planned communities and the private ownership of William Pope and Rob Walton. Many improvements are currently underway. Amenities include:



- The Pavilion Restaurant offers panoramic ocean views, large outdoor bar, fire pit & tiki torches, and expansive lawns.

- Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course with ocean views from every hole

- Brand new private men's and women's lounges & locker rooms, a Pro-shop and retail store.

- Spa with private massage suites, fitness facilities with an open-air yoga studio.

- Two bocce courts, two tennis courts, and lap pool.



The owner has two club memberships.