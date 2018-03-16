高端地产新闻
在售 - Kailua Kona, HI, United States - ¥9,243,640
Kailua Kona, HI, 96740 - United States

78-7003 Mololani St

约¥9,243,640
原货币价格 $1,459,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2740
    平方英尺 (0.37 英亩)

房产描述

Residential, Wood Frame - KAILUA-KONA, HI Walk right in to your very own fully furnished tropical retreat in one of the most desirable gated communities in Kona. The secluded garden entry brings you over a soothing water pond to the stunning ocean view as you walk through the front doors of this 3bed/3.5 bath home. Twenty-four stained wood pocketing doors open up four walls of the 2740 sf home to create an indoor-to-outdoor expanded living space that welcomes you in. Cool breezes grace Bayview Estates year-round and the open design of the home utilizes them perfectly. The expansive luxury kitchen with granite, hardwood cabinets and Subzero/Wolf appliances is a natural extension of the great room and open lanai for entertaining your friends and family with ease. The home has 3 private bedrooms with a master suite on one wing by itself and a Jr. Master and guest bedroom on the other side completely. The Jr. Master has an exterior entry for guests to come and go as they wish. In the evenings you can enjoy the wonderful sunsets or simply enjoy the magnificent peace and quiet of this tucked away neighborhood on your own private pool deck under the stars.

**Sale Includes furnishings and decorations (other than a few excluded personal items).
**Fully Paid Home Warranty Included for 1 Year on Appliances and Pool Equipment.
**Two Pools, one large and one smaller sitting pool. No Spa.

上市日期: 2017年10月4日

MLS ID: 611035

联系方式

分部：
Clark Realty Corporation/Kailua Kona
代理经纪:
Derinda Thatcher, R, B, CRS, ABR, SFR
(808)960-3433

