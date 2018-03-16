27-604 Alakahi Pl

房产描述

Concrete,Double Wall,Other (remarks), Business,Residential - Papaikou, HI Located in Onomea, this is certifiably one of the most incredible pieces of property on the Hamakua Coast. Onomea is located approx. 6 miles north of Hilo. This property encompasses a rare coastal point of land, a peninsula, surrounded by water and ancient rock formation views. The land juts out into the world famous Onomea Bay and looks directly into the historic Onomea Bay Arch. The land gently slopes towards the ocean w/a dramatic drop on the north and east sides about 30 to 50 ft. to the Scenic Route (not visible) and ocean; basically, cliff side ocean frontage. This private and gated 3.75-acre property alone is beyond majestic and enviable; add the Frank Lloyd Wright and Craftsman style-inspired custom home built like a luxury fortress, and you have a one of kind multi-dimensional home of strength, beauty and unpretentiousness. Upon entering the home, one gets a sense of entering an Asian inspired temple. The huge open beam ceiling leaps up to the central cupola at a height of 23 ft. The super structure of the home is concrete. The posts and beams are all exposed in their natural color. The rare combination of wood and interior concrete creates a unique statement. 8-foot glass doors open off the living room, kitchen and dining area on to the huge expansive ocean side lanai. At approx. 200 ft. above sea level, the home sits well back and up from the oceansee aerials. The home is powered by the sun w/a complete Photo Voltaic system yet tied into the HELCO grid at a cost of around $22.00 a month. An underground water cistern holds 17,000 gal. within a custom concrete tank. The property is also a certified organic tea farm which grows, harvests and sells under the Onomea Tea Farm label. Continue w/the tea to keep lower agricultural tax rates however continuing w/growing tea is not required of this sale. The home is 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms of 3,374 sqft. of living space and approx. 390 sqft. of that is utilitarian space for tea processing.