75-108 Lolo Ln

Residential, Double Wall,Wood Frame - KAILUA-KONA, HI GRAND GATED ESTATE ON 5.53 ACRES! AWE-INSPRING KAILUA BAY AND OCEAN VIEWS! MAIN RESIDENCE WITH 2 SEPERATE COTTAGES AND GAZEBO! A TROPICAL SANCTUARY MINUTES TO TOWN! GATED MALUHIA MAUKA! FABULOUS POOL!



Step in this tropical oasis in heart of Kailua-Kona, just minutes to town yet the feeling of the perfect tranquil get away!



Located on the slopes of Hualalai, Hale Papa Lani offers a rare opportunity to own a one-of-kind Hawaiian retreat renowned for its charm and character. Secluded within the gated Maluhia Mauka, this serene property with its simple, understated elegance, dazzling coastline views and glorious gardens provides a welcoming sanctuary from the ordinary. Its meticulously designed principal residence, a true Hawaiian plantation estate, with two studio cottages are tucked away on 5.53 forested and landscaped acres of complete privacy and tranquility, yet only minutes to the heart of Kailua Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii.



This stunning tropical oasis includes the two additional privately situated 1 bed/1 bath cottages, a large gazebo surrounded by lawn and gardens with amazing ocean views, and a 2000sf aviary/greenhouse.

The award winning grounds are sprinkled with a dazzling array of rare heliconias, gingers, bromeliads, palms, flowering trees and loads of fruit trees, including avocado, guava, mulberry, loquat, starfruit, mango, lychee, tangerine, orange, pineapple and coffee!

Meandering garden paths, stone walkways and water features tie it all together.

Hale Papa Lani provides privacy, peace, convenience, an inviting home, room for friends, family and hobbies all surrounded by a tropical sanctuary!

Vacation Rentals are not allowed.