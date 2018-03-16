68-1025 N Kaniku Dr

房产描述

Split Level, Condo - KAMUELA, HI Villages 616 is not just an ordinary townhome, it is a home away from home. The unit has never been rented and it is in an immaculate condition. It has wonderful views of ocean, Kohala mountain and Maui from the lanai and Hualalai from the master bedroom. This quality home is beautifully and fully furnished and has many upgrades and wonderful features. There are solid mahogany doors and trims, cherry cabinets, upgraded granite and marble flooring in the guest bathroom, large walk-in closets and built-in cabinetry in all bedrooms, cedar tongue and groove ceilings, central vacuum system, AC sensors on the sliders, water source life systems, wall paper in master and powder bath and a separate laundry room. The lanai has stainless steel BBQ, prep sink, a fan, refrigerator, wine fridge along with spacious cherry cabinetry. The listing is offered furnished. This property will not disappoint the most discerning buyer.



The Villages has its own community amenity center with quality fitness center, pool and spa and hale with a kitchen.



Mauna Lani homeowners are eligible to join the Advantage Club, which provides discounts in golf, fitness and spa, etc. and to receive a beach club access card.