72-4075 Alahee Pl

Residential - KAILUA-KONA, HI This stunning custom home in Makalei Estates offers elevated panoramic ocean views of the pristine Kona coastline. This timeless and elegant home unfolds with an impressive entry offering an expansive great room with fireplace and ocean views that invite the outside in. A formal dining room offers French doors leading out to the lanai making for easy Hawaiian style entertaining. The breathtaking ocean views extend past the expansive lanai and 20X40 fresh water pool while a well appointed outdoor kitchen just adjacent is certain to host countless memorable occasions among friends and family.



Privately located on the North Wing is an impressive master suite with sliding doors out to the lanai, a fireplace for cozy Hawaiian nights. Enjoy the master study with fireplace and French doors that open up to sweeping ocean views; can be used as a media room, home office, or relaxing and reading. Enjoy the comfortable master bath appointments including soaker tub with custom mosaic tiling, stunning indoor and outdoor showers, dual vanities, and a generous walk in closet. On the South Wing three guest suites make for well-designed guest quarters including a mother in law suite with a separate entrance.



Delight the chef in the family with a chefs commercial grade kitchen equipped with the finest appliances and extras including a Decor gas range, Sub Zero fridge, farm sink, walk in pantry, built in desk, and a well designed island for entertaining and all of your culinary endeavors. Relax in the adjacent lounge with great ocean views, stunning finishes, fireplace, and sliding doors out to the outdoor kitchen, lanai, and pool.



Conveniently located minutes from Kona town, beaches, shopping, world class dining, and the airport- you really couldn't be in a better location. Make your Hawaiian dreams a reality at this timeless and elegant estate. This is a great opportunity to acquire a private and custom home in the coveted Makal