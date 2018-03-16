69-1778 Puako Beach Dr

房产描述

Residential - KAMUELA, HI This magical oceanfront property embodies all the unique aspects of Puako! A gracious ,comfortable home built in 2012, it features expansive , covered lanai's looking out to the ocean, providing wonderful outdoor living space. A few steps bring you to a small beach and "keiki" pool with easy ocean access for snorkeling, Kayaking, surfing or whatever ocean activity you choose.



Sleep each night to the sound of the ocean! A spacious master bedroom in the main house nestles right near the water. Two more guest suites are included in that area plus a separate one bedroom guest unit above the enclosed garage. It offers privacy and amenities for family or friends including a peaceful lanai with an incredible ocean view.



This beautifully maintained home still feels new. Quality finishes in this artistically planned home include Ipe wood floors, granite counter tops, beautiful tile, Viking appliances & 10 foot ceilings. Everything is here for easy living embodying the simple beach house lifestyle and charm Puako is known for!