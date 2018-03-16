高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Kamuela, HI, United States - ¥25,025,620
免费询盘

Kamuela, HI, 96743 - United States

69-1778 Puako Beach Dr

约¥25,025,620
原货币价格 $3,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3453
    平方英尺 (0.36 英亩)

房产描述

Residential - KAMUELA, HI This magical oceanfront property embodies all the unique aspects of Puako! A gracious ,comfortable home built in 2012, it features expansive , covered lanai's looking out to the ocean, providing wonderful outdoor living space. A few steps bring you to a small beach and "keiki" pool with easy ocean access for snorkeling, Kayaking, surfing or whatever ocean activity you choose.

Sleep each night to the sound of the ocean! A spacious master bedroom in the main house nestles right near the water. Two more guest suites are included in that area plus a separate one bedroom guest unit above the enclosed garage. It offers privacy and amenities for family or friends including a peaceful lanai with an incredible ocean view.

This beautifully maintained home still feels new. Quality finishes in this artistically planned home include Ipe wood floors, granite counter tops, beautiful tile, Viking appliances & 10 foot ceilings. Everything is here for easy living embodying the simple beach house lifestyle and charm Puako is known for!

上市日期: 2017年9月26日

MLS ID: 610938

联系方式

分部：
Hapuna Realty
代理经纪:
Margery Mayo, RB
(808)987-6385

联系方式

分部：
Hapuna Realty
代理经纪:
Margery Mayo, RB
(808)987-6385

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_