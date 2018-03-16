高端地产新闻
在售 - Kamuela, HI, United States - ¥13,716,574
Kamuela, HI, 96743 - United States

68-1050 Mauna Lani Point Dr

约¥13,716,574
原货币价格 $2,165,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1555
    平方英尺

房产描述

Condo - KAMUELA, HI Breathtaking location with golf course frontage and the sound and views of the ocean!
Mauna Lani Point is a serene environment with easy access to all the amenities of Mauna Lani Resort.
Enjoy a gated community with its own beautifully landscaped grounds, Entertainment pavilion with full kitchen & barbecues next to a heated swimming pool, Sauna and over sized Jacuzzi.
The nearby amenities include:
~two world famous 18-hole championship golf courses
~The Mauna Lani Beach Club restaurant and bar. It's private white sand beach cove is perfect for snorkeling & swimming.
~Uniquely Hawaiian Spa and Fitness Club with 6 tennis courts, 25 meter lap pool, well appointed locker rooms with steam rooms and Pro shop.
~Ancient Hawaiian fish ponds with strolling paths
~a variety of dining choices and shopping
Take advantage of what the world of Mauna Lani offers and then return to the beauty and privacy of this fully renovated lower level unit open to an incredible outdoor living area!
The living area is expanded on either side of the lanai to create a relaxing reading nook and larger great room area. Renovated with attention to detail and quality finishes, every room is pleasing to the eye.
~granite counters
~all new kitchen open to the view
~stone floors
~quality carpeting
~decorative use of tile
~ large walk-in shower with lovely etched glass
~Elegantly and comfortably furnished
This extraordinary condo is all about Island living at its best!

上市日期: 2017年9月24日

MLS ID: 610859

周边设施

周边设施
