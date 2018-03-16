59-274 Ala Kahua Drive

房产描述

Single Family Detached, Post-War - Kapaau, HI Located just North of the Kawaihae port and boat harbor, on the western slope of the Kohala mountains, is Pua Mau, "ever blooming" Gardens,a non profit arboretum open to the public. (www.puamau.com) Pua Mau is located on two separate parcels consisting of 45 acres. The garden area has a parking lot, gallery and gift shop, a visitor center for large groups, Peacock aviary, beautiful ocean views and acres of gardens threaded by walking paths that are guarded by giant bronze insect sculptures. Located on the south side of the upper 22.9 acre parcel and removed from the garden area is a private home compound that consists of 5 separate "pod" buildings including a kitchen building made out of Koa wood. In addition there are two other separate one bedroom guest houses. Due to the gentle slope of the land there are spectacular 180 degree views to be had from the gardens and the homes. An extra large in-ground pool with water slide and hot tub add to the exclusive resort feeling. This is an ideal property for a corporate retreat, family compound, holistic retreat, vacation rental or just continue with the vision of a lush garden in this unique area of the Big Island. Pua Mau is just minutes to the Kohala resorts, and the white sand beach of Hapuna and just 30 minutes to the airport, Waimea, Hawi and Pololu Valley. Water for the gardens is supplied from two private wells on the property, and drinking water is piped in from Kohala Ranch. Opportunities are endless, it's all here just waiting for your imagination.