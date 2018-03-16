高端地产新闻
在售 - Gulf Stream, FL, United States - ¥14,540,202
Gulf Stream, FL, 33483 - United States

4120 N County Road

约¥14,540,202
原货币价格 $2,295,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3710
    平方英尺

房产描述

Single Family Detached, Contemporary - Gulf Stream, FL Surprise Contemporary in Gulfstream! Light & bright,this home is ideally situated on the golf course of St Andrews. Modern architectural lines & volume ceilings define the open floor plan.Entering the home, an elevated gallery provides an overall view of the interesting spaces and a contemporary experience. he spacious living room overlooks the tranquil pool and fairways beyond, providing spectacular sunset views. Spacious gourmet kitchen has an island with a butcher's block counter and hand painted tile back splash opening to TV area & casual dining area.Formal dining room.Powder Room. Master Suite, on the main level, features a large custom closet; bath with separate sinks, a spa tub & shower room.Three additional en-suite bedrooms on the second floor. Separate laundry. 2 bay Garage

上市日期: 2017年8月17日

MLS ID: RX-10359892

联系方式

分部：
The Fite Group-Delray Beach
代理经纪:
Linda Lake
(561)702-4898

联系方式

