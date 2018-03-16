4120 N County Road

房产描述

Single Family Detached, Contemporary - Gulf Stream, FL Surprise Contemporary in Gulfstream! Light & bright,this home is ideally situated on the golf course of St Andrews. Modern architectural lines & volume ceilings define the open floor plan.Entering the home, an elevated gallery provides an overall view of the interesting spaces and a contemporary experience. he spacious living room overlooks the tranquil pool and fairways beyond, providing spectacular sunset views. Spacious gourmet kitchen has an island with a butcher's block counter and hand painted tile back splash opening to TV area & casual dining area.Formal dining room.Powder Room. Master Suite, on the main level, features a large custom closet; bath with separate sinks, a spa tub & shower room.Three additional en-suite bedrooms on the second floor. Separate laundry. 2 bay Garage