Mamalahoa Hwy

Land - Kamuela, HI PRICE REDUCTION. If you're looking for prime, private land in Waimea with endless possibilities, then this is for you. Currently, this parcel produces poinsettia's with a large market share to retail stores and resorts. There are seven buildings (approx. 62,000+- sq. ft. total) on 10+ acres that provide the ideal growing conditions for numerous varieties of flowering and fruiting plants. Each building is equipped with irrigation/misting systems. This parcel is located alongside Hwy. 19 which allows for great street frontage, if desired. The warmer, drier and sometimes cooler temperatures provide optimal conditions for agriculture. Some plants and farm equipment are included in the sale (per inventory). Beautiful views of Mauna Kea and the pu'u's of Waimea can be seen which adds to the beauty of this parcel. Come and see this property, you'll be pleasantly surprised at what lies beyond the entrance. This is not a business for sale. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE DO NOT ENTER PROPERTY WITHOUT PRIOR ARRANGEMENTS. ***AGENTS: please see Private Remarks regarding financing.



WHAT I LIKE ABOUT THIS PROPERTY

As fee simple land becomes increasingly difficult to purchase in Waimea proper, this parcel is ideal for anyone looking for a sizeable piece of land. It's private and peaceful. It's very close to the center of Waimea. The neighbors are quiet (State Tree Nursery, part of DLNR) and your options for use are only minimized by your imagination. Once on property, you'll realize how special this parcel is.



