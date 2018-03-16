高端地产新闻
在售 - Little Elm, TX, United States - ¥7,602,720
Little Elm, TX, 75068 - United States

1104 W Eldorado Parkway

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
商业楼

详情

  • 0.63
    英亩

房产描述

COM-Sale - Little Elm, TX LAKE VIEW, Newly refaced strip center. All occupied. Located on 6 lane Eldorado Pkwy in Little Elm's Lakefront District. Strip backs to .50 ac waterfront lot at 109 Lewis Dr, which is also available to buy for total price of 1,500,000. And Just to the East of this property is a 2.47 acre parcel also for sale on Eldorado Pkwy. Easy access to Dallas North Toll and the Lewisville Toll Bridge to I 35 for easy access to DFW Airport. See photos for the many recreational amenities, including a Marina, Wakeboard Park and more.

上市日期: 2016年5月23日

MLS ID: 13379911

联系方式

分部：
Patton International Properties
代理经纪:
Myla Patton
(214)288-5725

周边设施

