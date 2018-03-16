1104 W Eldorado Parkway

房产描述

COM-Sale - Little Elm, TX LAKE VIEW, Newly refaced strip center. All occupied. Located on 6 lane Eldorado Pkwy in Little Elm's Lakefront District. Strip backs to .50 ac waterfront lot at 109 Lewis Dr, which is also available to buy for total price of 1,500,000. And Just to the East of this property is a 2.47 acre parcel also for sale on Eldorado Pkwy. Easy access to Dallas North Toll and the Lewisville Toll Bridge to I 35 for easy access to DFW Airport. See photos for the many recreational amenities, including a Marina, Wakeboard Park and more.