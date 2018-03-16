高端地产新闻
在售 - Bloomfield Hills, MI, United States - ¥20,273,920
Bloomfield Hills, MI, 48304 - United States

769 Sebago Lane

约¥20,273,920
原货币价格 $3,200,000
土地

房产描述

Rare opportunity to build an estate on nearly 6 acres in the City of Bloomfield Hills. This is an incredibly beautiful piece of land with picturesque elevations. Gorgeous pond and tennis court existing on the property. Cranbrook Educational Community a short walk away. This parcel is comprised of 3 separate lots each with its own sidwell. Lot 91 is 1.04 acres and fronts to Sebago Lane, Lot 74 is 2.11 acres and fronts to Falmouth and Lot 75 is 2.77 acres and fronts to Lahser. Please see video including aerial photography. Contact listing agent for more details. Agents please note: Do not walk the property without a confirmed showing. Thank you.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 217098703

联系方式

经纪公司：
Keller Williams Domain
代理经纪:
Keller Williams Domain
(248)590-0800

