Looking for gently rolling hills, a beautifully constructed & well maintained home w plenty of room to grow? Look no further, you just found ''home''. The land has pastures, hard woods& aprox 50 ac. planted in pines(2012) It is fenced w 2 ponds. The home has functional elements such as pocket doors, huge pantries & closets. It has front & back stair cases leading upstairs & dog bath in utility rm.

Additional Property Details