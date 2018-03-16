1206 S Waccamaw Drive

Here's an extremely RARE opportunity to purchase one of the last DEEP WATER vacant lots left on the south end channel! Not only does this lot sit in the ''Sweet Spot'' of Garden City, it will outshine most properties you will find in Garden City! Here's what sets this gorgeous plot of land apart from the rest: ''LIVE OAKS'' Yes, the lot has many live oaks you WILL NOT find on other properties in Garden City (The location of these oaks will allow you to keep them depending on the home you build). ''LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION'' This lot rest between two lots that cannot be subdivided. This means you won't have to worry about privacy here. 1206 is also located right across the street from a quiet beach access. What's this mean for you? Top rental income, lasting ocean views, and a quiet beach! This beach access is walk-able only and has no parking spots for cars so this keeps the noise and traffic to a minimum. Also, how great is it to know your ocean-view is there to stay with no obstruction to worry about with any future new construction home?! **The floating trail bridge & floating dock are new** (Lot measurements = 75 x 216 x 75 x 200). Water depth off floating dock was about 4 ft. at dead low tide when I measured it.

Additional Property Details